Euro Firms as ECB Lagarde Stays Confident; Silver Surges on Shift from US Assets

Euro surged against Dollar after ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a relatively confident tone in her post-meeting press conference. She downplayed immediate trade war fallout, stating that U.S. tariffs would likely impact growth more in 2026, by which time EU fiscal expansion—particularly military spending—would help cushion the blow.

Also, Lagarde emphasized that the ECB is well positioned to respond to prevailing uncertainties. There was no explicit signal of a pause in the easing cycle, but the emphasis on a “meeting-by-meeting” approach suggests the ECB will tread carefully going forward.

Meanwhile, US futures ticked up after Chinese state media reported that President Trump and President Xi had held a phone call, providing a modicum of relief amid heightened trade tensions. The news sparked a mild rally in US equity futures and lent support to risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian and Canadian Dollars.

However, Dollar itself faced renewed pressure following a surprising jump in initial jobless claims. The data added to a string of disappointing US labor signals this week—weak ADP job growth and declines in ISM employment components—raising the risk of a downside surprise in Friday’s NFP report.

Elsewhere, Silver extended its rally and surged to its highest level in 13 years. The move reflects growing investor demand for tangible, supply-constrained assets amid structural uncertainties around US fiscal and trade policies.

For decades, persistent US current account deficits were offset by capital inflows into Treasuries and equities. That dynamic is now being reassessed, as sovereign wealth funds and large institutional investors rebalance away from the US due to rising geopolitical risk, trade protectionism, and concerns over long-term debt sustainability. This structural shift has driven renewed interest in precious and industrial metals.

Technically, next near term target for Silver is 100% projection of 28.28 to 33.66 from 31.65 at 37.03. Decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 40.35. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 33.66 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is up 0.22%. DAX is up 0.52%. CAC is up 0.24%. UK 10-year yield is up 0.01 at 4.621. Germany 10-year yield is up 0.031 at 2.558. Earlier in Asia, Nikkei fell -0.51%. Hong Kong HSI rose 1.07%. China Shanghai SSE rose 0.23%. Singapore Strait Times rose 0.35%. Japan 10-year JGB yield fell -0.044 to 1.461.

US initial jobless claims jump to 247k vs exp 235k

US initial jobless claims rose 8k to 247k in the week ending May 30, above expectation of 235k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 4.5k to 235k. Continuing claims fell -3k to 1904k in the week ending May 24. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 8k to 1895k, highest since November 27, 2021.

ECB cuts 25bps, downgrades inflation forecasts

ECB lowered deposit rate by 25bps to 2.00% as widely expected. The central bank cited “exceptional uncertainty,” and its commitment to a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach, refraining from offering forward guidance on the future path of interest rates.

In the updated economic projections, ECB now expects headline inflation to average 2.0% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026—down 0.3 percentage points from March’s forecast. Headline inflation would then return to target at 2.0% in 2027. The revision was largely due to lower energy prices and a stronger Euro.

Core inflation is expected to ease to 2.4% in 2025 and 1.9% in both 2026 and 2027, broadly unchanged from previous forecasts.

On growth, ECB projects real GDP to expand by 0.9% in 2025, 1.1% in 2026, and 1.3% in 2027. While the 2025 GDP forecast remains unchanged due to a strong first quarter, ECB acknowledged that the remainder of the year looks weaker, in part due to trade-related uncertainty.

Weak global demand and potential retaliation to US tariffs could continue to drag on exports and business investment. However, rising public investment, particularly in defense and infrastructure, is expected to lend some support to growth in the medium term.

Eurozone PPI slumps -2.2% mom on energy prices

Eurozone PPI dropped sharply by -2.2% mom in April, steeper than the expected -1.8% mom. decline. Annual PPI rose just 0.7% yoy, below forecasts of 1.2% yoy. PPI ex-energy was up 0.1% mom, 1.1% yoy

The drag on Eurozone PPI was driven primarily by a -7.7% mom fall in energy prices. Prices for intermediate goods also declined slightly by -0.1% mom, while capital goods prices held flat. In contrast, consumer goods offered some offset, with durable and non-durable segments rising 0.1% mom and 0.3% mom respectively.

The broader EU showed a similar picture, with PPI falling -2.1% mom and rising just 0.6% yoy. Country-level data revealed significant monthly drops in industrial prices in France (-4.3%), Ireland (-4.0%), and Bulgaria (-4.9%). Only a handful of smaller economies like Cyprus and Malta posted slight increases.

Japan’s real wages fall -1.8% yoy in April, down for the fourth month

Real wages in Japan fell by -1.8% yoy in April, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline as persistent inflation continued to erode household purchasing power.

While nominal wages rose 2.3% yoy, slightly below the expected 2.6%, gains were outpaced by a still-elevated consumer inflation rate of 4.1%, driven by rising food and energy costs. The inflation metric used by the labor ministry has remained near 4% for five straight months, keeping real income in negative territory.

On the positive side, base salaries rose 2.2% yoy, the fastest increase in four months and well above March’s 1.4% yoy gain. This also marked the 42nd consecutive month of growth in regular pay. Overtime pay rebounded with a modest 0.8% yoy rise, while special payments grew 4.1% yoy.

China’s Caixin PMI composite falls to 49.6, contracts for first time since 2022

China’s Caixin PMI Services rose modestly from 50.7 to 51.1 in May, aligning with expectations. However, the gain in services was not enough to offset the drag from manufacturing, as PMI Composite slipped into contraction at 49.6, its first reading below 50 since December 2022.

Wang Zhe of Caixin Insight Group noted that the manufacturing slump was weighing heavily on the overall market, with new export orders remaining “sluggish” across both goods and services. Although input costs rose slightly, firms were unable to pass these on to customers, with selling prices continuing to fall and compressing profit margins.

Caixin flagged “unfavorable factors remain relatively prevalent”, with growing external trade uncertainty and “noticeable weakening” in macro indicators at the start of Q2. The “significantly intensified”downward pressure raises the urgency for further targeted policy support.

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1371; (P) 1.1403; (R1) 1.1449; More…

EUR/USD’s rebound from 1.1064 resumed by breaking through 1.1453 today. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.1572 high. Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, On the downside, break of 1.1356 support will indicate that the corrective pattern from 1.1572 has started the third leg, and target 1.1209 support. Nevertheless, decisive break of 1.1572 will confirm larger up trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.



