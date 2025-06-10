Sterling Slumps as UK Jobs Data Fuels August BoE Rate Cut Bets

Sterling is sold off notably today after dismal UK labor market data intensified expectations of a BoE rate cut in August. The most striking element was the -109k drop in payrolled employment—the largest non-pandemic decline since records began in 2014—coupled with a rise in the unemployment rate to its highest level since mid-2023.

While wage growth remains elevated, its slowdown reinforces the view that inflationary pressures are easing. With signs that labour market cooling is gaining momentum, markets are increasingly pricing in not just an August rate cut, but a follow-up move in November. Traders will, however, closely monitor Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ fiscal statement tomorrow, which may influence expectations depending on the scale and orientation of policy shifts.

Elsewhere, markets are also eyeing the second day of US-China trade talks in London. Ahead of the meeting, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that he expected a full day meeting today, while the negotiations are “going well”. Both sides are expected to issue updates later in the day.

Overall in the currency markets, Sterling is currently the worst performer, followed by Swiss Franc, and then Dollar. Loonie is the best, followed by Aussie, and then Euro. Yen and Aussie are positioning in the middle.

Technically, focus is now on 1.1045 support in GBP/CHF with today’s dip. Firm break there will complete a head and shoulder top pattern, which suggest that rise from 1.0610 has completed, at 1.1200. Deeper decline should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0610 to 1.1200 at 1.0975, and possibly further to 61.8% retracement at 1.0835.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is up 0.53%. DAX is down -0.40%. CAC is up 0.01%. UK 10-year yield is down -0.094 at 4.543. Germany 10-year yield is down -0.035 at 2.535. Earlier in Asia, Nikkei rose 0.32%. Hong Kong HSI fell -0.08%. China Shanghai SSE fell -0.44%. Singapore Strait Times fell -0.06%. Japan 10-year JGB yield rose 0.002 to 1.480.

ECB’s Villeroy: Favorable 2 and 2 zone is not static

French ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a conference today that ECB is now in a favorable “2 and 2 zone. That means, inflation is forecast at 2% this year, while deposit rate is also at 2%.

Nevertheless, he warned that with current uncertainties, this zone “does not mean a comfortable zone or a static zone”. “We will remain pragmatic and data-driven, and as agile as necessary,” Villeroy added.

Separately, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn warned that as inflation is projected to stay below 2% this year, the central must be mind of “not slipping towards the zero lower bound.”

“We must not grow overconfident — instead we must stay vigilant and monitor the risks in both directions,” Rehn said. “The ECB team must remain alert and ready to act with agility as and if needed.”

Eurozone Sentix surges back into positive territory, recession fears recede

Investor sentiment in the Eurozone turned notably upbeat in June, as Sentix Investor Confidence index climbed from -8.1 to +0.2—its first positive reading since June 2024 and well above expectations of -6. Current Situation Index also improved markedly from -19.3 to -13.0, while Expectations Index jumped from 3.8 to 14.3.

Germany led the improvement, with its overall Sentix index rising to -5.9, the highest since March 2022. Expectations climbed by 12 points to 17.5, while current conditions advanced for the fourth consecutive month to -26.8.

According to Sentix, fears of a recession triggered by the US tariff shock in April have largely dissipated, and the economic outlook for the Eurozone is now tilted toward a cyclical upswing.

With economic momentum building and the Sentix inflation barometer showing signs of easing price pressures, ECB may view its policy as being in a “comfort zone.” While another rate cut isn’t off the table, any such move could be delayed if the upswing continues to solidify over the summer.

UK labor market softens as unemployment rises to 4.6% and wage growth slows

UK labor market data released today point to gradual cooling. In May, payrolled employment dropped by -109k, or -0.4% mom. Claimant count rose sharply by 33.1k, well above the expected 4.5k increase. Wage pressures are also easing, with median monthly pay rising by 5.8% yoy, down from 6.2% previously, though still within a relatively tight band seen this year.

For the three months to April, unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% as expected, while both average earnings measures came in softer than forecast. Regular pay (excluding bonuses) rose 5.2% yoy, and total pay increased 5.3% yoy, both under the 5.5% consensus.

BoJ’s Ueda reaffirms gradual tightening path, cites limited room for rate cuts

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated to parliament today that interest rate hikes will continue, though cautiously, once the central bank gains “more conviction that underlying inflation will approach 2% or hover around that level”.

Ueda explained that BoJ still maintains negative real interest rates to support inflation momentum and ensure price growth remains both stable and sustained.

However, Ueda also flagged a significant limitation in policy space should economic conditions deteriorate. With the short-term policy rate still only at 0.5%, the BoJ has “limited room” to cut rates in response to any sharp downturn in growth.

Australia’s Westpac consumer sentiment edges higher as rate cuts clash with growth worries

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment index rose a modest 0.5% mom in June to 92.6, reflecting a population still mired in what Westpac called a “holding pattern of cautious pessimism.”

The data reveal “two clear opposing forces” shaping household attitudes: easing inflation and RBA’s May rate cut have improved perceptions around major purchases. On the other hand, sluggish domestic growth and global trade uncertainties continue to weigh heavily on expectations.

Looking ahead, attention turns to the RBA’s next meeting on July 7–8. With economic data remaining mixed and labor market tightness still evident, Westpac expects the central bank to proceed with caution and keep the cash rate on hold. Nonetheless, a fresh round of economic projections in August could pave the way for another 25 basis point cut, as RBA recalibrates its stance amid still-sluggish growth.

Australia’s NAB business confidence lifts to 2, but employment conditions erode

Australia’s NAB Business Confidence index turned positive in May, rising from -1 to 2. However, the improvement in confidence was not matched by underlying business conditions, which weakened further. Business Conditions index slipped from 2 to 0, with trading conditions dipping slightly from 6 to 5, profitability remaining in the red at -4, and employment conditions dropping from 4 to 0 — all pointing to a stagnating environment.

On the inflation front, cost indicators presented a mixed picture. Labor cost growth remained firm at a quarterly equivalent pace of 1.7%. Purchase cost and final product price growth eased to 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively. Retail price growth held steady at 1.2%, suggesting persistent margin pressures.

NAB Chief Economist Sally Auld emphasized that business conditions are still weak and warned that continued softness could cap any recovery in confidence. She also flagged the labor market as a key area to monitor, with the employment index now below average.

EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rebound from resumed by breaking through 0.8448 resistance, and intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.8737 to 0.8354 at 0.8500. Strong resistance could be seen from 0.8500 to complete the corrective bounce. On the downside, break of 0.8413 support will bring retest of 0.8354 low. However, firm break of 0.8500 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.8591 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. Nevertheless, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.



