CFTC Commitments of Traders – Energy Prices Rallied amidst Concerns of Prolonged Power Shortage

Energy prices rallied across the board as the problem of energy shortage across the globe has exacerbated. According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 5, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures rallied +24 493 contracts to 398 307. Speculative longs jumped +21 038 contracts while shorts dropped -3 455 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +958 contracts to 37 548, while that for gasoline rose +7 875 contracts to 51 052. NET SHORT of natural gas futures sank -12 972 contracts to 133 708 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH jumped +14 183 contracts to 182 582. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -326 contracts to 16 379. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures slipped -138 contracts to 5 515, while NET SHORT for palladium futures was down -20 contracts to 3 220.

