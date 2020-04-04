As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended March 31, NET LENGTH in USD Index gained +1 545 contracts to 14 065. Speculative long positions added +496 contracts and short positions dropped -1 049 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures jumped +12 957 contracts to 74 247. NET LENGTH for GBP futures declined -5 891 contracts to 4 993.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +56 contracts to 4 947. NET LENGTH on JPY futures declined -5 581 contracts to 18 282. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures rose +6 457 contracts to 31 664. Speculative long positions dropped -3 709 contracts while added +2 748 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures added +90 contracts to 16 106 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures declined -7 316 contracts to 21 929.