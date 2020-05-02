As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended April 30, NET LENGTH in USD Index added +472 contracts to 16 088. Speculative long positions gained +1 425 contracts and short positions added +953 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures declined -7 537 contracts to 79 681. NET SHORT for GBP futures rose +5 301 contracts to 6 681 for the week. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +652 contracts to 5 576. NET LENGTH on JPY futures soared +6 300 contracts to 32 326. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures gained +2 921 contracts to 37 741. Speculative long positions gained +284 contracts while shorts rose 3 205 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures dipped -480 contracts to 13 779 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures jumped +5 153 contracts to 29 044.