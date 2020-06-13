As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 9, NET LENGTH in USD Index fell -3 569 contracts to 4 689. Speculative long positions increased +2 999 contracts and short positions rose +6 568 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures soared +14 409 contracts to 95 649. NET SHORT for GBP futures declined -11 996 contracts to 24 048 for the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures plunged -7 223 contracts to 1 766. NET LENGTH on JPY futures dived -15 117 contracts to 17 462. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures declined -4 216 to 36 575. Speculative long positions increased +3 341 contracts while shorts dropped -875 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures dropped -1 682 contracts to 11 241 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures slumped -8 309 contracts to 24 829.