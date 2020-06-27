According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended June 23, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures jumped +14 611 contracts to 560 883 for the week. Speculative long positions gained +4 774 contracts while shorts plunged -9 837 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline added +734 contracts to 50 297, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures dropped -2 640 contracts to 4 038. NET SHORT for natural gas futures fell -6 009 contracts to 62 702 contracts for the week. Gold futures’ NET LENGTH soared +27 609 contracts to 251 957, highest in 2 months. Speculative long positions jumped +31 064 contracts while shorts added +3 455. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH gained +1 301 contracts to 37 923. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -1 348 contracts to 17 763 while that for palladium added +4 contracts to 681.

