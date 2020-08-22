As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 18, NET SHORT for USD Index futures slipped -667 to 7 515 contracts. Speculative long positions added +337 contracts and short positions were down -330 contracts. It is possible for further decline in NET SHORT amidst rebound in the greenback. The FOMC minutes released last week revealed that the members remained highly concerned about the economic outlook. Yet, they stopped short of offering any concrete measure. Concerning European currencies, trades were trimmed in EUR futures on both sides, sending NET LENGTH lower, by -2 808 contracts, to 199 943. GBP futures drifted to NET LENGTH of 6 504 for the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures fell -2 658 contracts to 14 507. NET LENGTH on JPY futures declined -6 432 contracts to 20 584. Concerning commodity currencies, AUD futures’ NET SHORT slipped -188 to 3 300 contracts. Separately, NZD futures drifted to NET LENGTH of 3 762 during the week. Meanwhile, sentiment on CAD remained weak, with NET SHORT for CAD futures increasing further, by +4 040 contracts, to 33 587.