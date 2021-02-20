CFTC Commitments of Traders – USD Net Short Gained Slightly as Risk Appetite Improved

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended February 16, NET SHORT of USD Index futures dropped -412 contracts to 14 287. Speculative long positions slipped -97 contracts while shorts were up +315 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -216 contracts to 140 006. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +1 049 contract to 22 167.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures declined -3 037 contracts to 8 371. NET LENGTH on JPY futures rose +2 564 contracts to 37 182. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures gained +2 605 contracts to 216. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH increased +2 167 contracts to 13 711 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures fell -1 364 contracts to 8 164 contracts.

