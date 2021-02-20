Sat, Feb 20, 2021 @ 09:38 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – USD Net Short Gained Slightly as Risk Appetite Improved

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended February 16, NET SHORT of USD Index futures dropped -412 contracts to 14 287. Speculative long positions slipped -97 contracts while shorts were up +315 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -216 contracts to 140 006. NET LENGTH of GBP futures gained +1 049 contract to 22 167.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures declined -3 037 contracts to 8 371. NET LENGTH on JPY futures rose +2 564 contracts to 37 182. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET SHORT for AUD futures gained +2 605 contracts to 216. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH increased +2 167 contracts to 13 711 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures fell -1 364 contracts to 8 164 contracts.

