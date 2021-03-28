Mon, Mar 29, 2021 @ 03:34 GMT
Home Action Insight Special Topics CFTC Commitments of Traders - Net Length for Commodity Currencies Declined

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Length for Commodity Currencies Declined

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended March 23, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -454 contracts to 5 383. Speculative long positions gained +1 271 contracts while shorts added +1 725 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures rose +3 346 contracts to 93 322. NET LENGTH of GBP futures declined -6 781 contract to 21 819.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures slipped -1 799 contracts to 2 872 while NET SHORT of JPY futures soared +14 157 contracts 53 525. Concerning commodity currencies,  NET SHORT for AUD futures declined -1 678 contracts to 5 942. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH fell -1 305 contracts to 4 724 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -5 160 contracts to 5 103 contracts.


ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.