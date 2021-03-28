CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Length for Commodity Currencies Declined

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended March 23, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -454 contracts to 5 383. Speculative long positions gained +1 271 contracts while shorts added +1 725 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures rose +3 346 contracts to 93 322. NET LENGTH of GBP futures declined -6 781 contract to 21 819.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures slipped -1 799 contracts to 2 872 while NET SHORT of JPY futures soared +14 157 contracts 53 525. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures declined -1 678 contracts to 5 942. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH fell -1 305 contracts to 4 724 during the week. Meanwhile, NET LENGTH for CAD futures decreased -5 160 contracts to 5 103 contracts.



