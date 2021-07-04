Sun, Jul 04, 2021 @ 15:52 GMT
HomeAction InsightSpecial TopicsCFTC Commitments of Traders - Net Longs Declined in European Currencies

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Longs Declined in European Currencies

By ActionForex.com

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 29, NET SHORT of USD index futures slipped -62 contracts. Speculative long positions added +629 contracts while shorts increased +567 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -1 911 contracts to 87 149. NET LENGTH of GBP futures slipped -204 contracts to 17 723.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures declined -2 487 contracts to 11 065 while NET SHORT of JPY futures jumped -16 033 contracts to 69 895. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures increased +225 contracts to 17 800. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -162 contracts to 3 124. NET LENGTH of CAD futures rose +2 576 contracts to 45 801 during the week.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.