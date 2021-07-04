CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Longs Declined in European Currencies

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 29, NET SHORT of USD index futures slipped -62 contracts. Speculative long positions added +629 contracts while shorts increased +567 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures dropped -1 911 contracts to 87 149. NET LENGTH of GBP futures slipped -204 contracts to 17 723.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH of CHF futures declined -2 487 contracts to 11 065 while NET SHORT of JPY futures jumped -16 033 contracts to 69 895. Concerning commodity currencies, NET SHORT of AUD futures increased +225 contracts to 17 800. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -162 contracts to 3 124. NET LENGTH of CAD futures rose +2 576 contracts to 45 801 during the week.

