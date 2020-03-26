For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.75% against the JPY and closed at 110.98.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 110.72, with the USD trading 0.23% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 110.23, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 109.73. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 111.45, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 112.17.
With no macroeconomic releases in Japan today, investor sentiment would be governed by global macroeconomic events.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.