For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 1.09% against the USD and closed at USD15.77 per ounce on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 15.87, with silver trading 0.67% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 15.59, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 15.31. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 16.07, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.26.
- advertisement -
The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.