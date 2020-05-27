While markets are shifting focus to the second half of the year, hoping to see signs of economic recovery on the back of easing lockdown measures, the loonie will take a glance at Friday’s Q1 GDP numbers at 12:30 GMT. The monthly GDP readings for March may attract special attention as this was the month the government ordered the quarantine. Yet, the overall ugly outcome may prove outdated and probably not a game changer for the rising loonie.

GDP growth to post the sharpest decline ever in Q1

The Canadian economy was on a slippery road before Trudeau’s government put consumers in isolation and shut down businesses to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak in mid-March. Following December’s peak of 0.3% m/m, GDP growth eased to 0.2% in January and stagnated in February as the rapid spread of the virus in the rest of the world caused disruptions in international supply chains and raised concerns that demand for oil – one of Canada’s major export – may significantly ease, with the Saudi-Arabia- Russia dispute adding more pressure at that time.

According to forecasts, in March, when restrictions were rolled out in Canada, conditions deteriorated severely, resulting in a negative GDP growth of 9.0% m/m that heavily weighed on the Q1 GDP reading, squeezing it to negative territory and to a record low of -10% q/q (annualized).

Post-lockdown conditions may improve but headwinds remain