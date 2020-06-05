For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.59% against the USD and closed at 0.6945.
LME Copper prices declined 0.9% or $46.5/MT to $5,452.5/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.6% or $9.0/MT to $1,535.0/MT.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.6946, with the AUD trading slightly higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
Overnight data showed that Australia’s AiG performance of services index climbed to 31.6 in May, compared to a reading of 27.0 in the previous month,
The pair is expected to find support at 0.6890, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.6834. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.6995, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7044.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.