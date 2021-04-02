Fri, Apr 02, 2021 @ 07:52 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis Asia Trades Higher Amid Holidays and Record Close for the S&P 500

Asia Trades Higher Amid Holidays and Record Close for the S&P 500

By Trade The News

Asia Market Update: Asia trades higher amid holidays and record close for the S&P 500; US jobs report due later today.

General trend

  • Asian markets have remained higher amid various holidays; Tech firms rise after gains on the Nasdaq.
  • Nikkei is trading near the session highs [Topix Electric Appliances and Information &amp; Communication indices rise; Marine Transportation and Financial cos. lag; Mizuho declines after press report related to Archegos].
  • Shanghai Composite rose modestly during the morning session [IT and Consumer indices outperformed; Financials lagged].
  • Samsung extends gain in South Korea.
  • Commodity currencies see modest gains in Asia.
  • Shanghai market to be closed on Monday (April 5th).
  • The HK market is due to be closed for holiday from April 2nd to April 6th.
  • Australia and NZ markets are closed April 2-5th.

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 closed for holiday.

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng closed for holiday, Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%.
  • (CN) China PBOC monetary policy Dept chief Sun Guofeng: Impact of any new US policies on China will be limited.
  • (CN) China PBoC reiterates stance that current financial risks are controllable.
  • (CN) Senior PBOC official Zou Lan: Keeping close watch on foreign investment in bond market, believe Chinese bond market is resilient.
  • (CN) China PBoC Wang Xin: Have launched multi-lateral digital currency research pilot with Hong Kong, Thailand and UAE.
  • (CN) Current China PBOC official Li Bo is expected to become Deputy Gov at the PBOC – Chinese press.
  • (CN) China State Planner NDRC: To ensure decline in steel production for 2021; To launch nationwide inspection on steel capacity cuts.
  • (CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): Reiterates stance that US and China should address concerns via dialogue; reiterates opposition to unilateral imposition of tariffs; China expected to release e-commerce 5-year plan in H2 2021 [comments from April 1st].
  • (HK) US Sen GOP Leader McConnell: HK news shows China’s tightening totalitarian grip, US must work with partners to impose consequences.
  • (CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT): To increase the production of coronavirus vaccines.
  • (CN) Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) has started on-site inspections related to certain bond sales, to tighten its scrutiny related to the issuance of corporate bonds – Chinese press.
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5649 v 6.5584 prior.
  • (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +1.1%.
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s Noguchi: (new Board member) support BoJ’s current policy stance as it has stopped the trend of falling prices; To decide later if BoJ should cut rates further into negative territory [comments from April 1st ].
  • (JP) Japan PM Suga has delayed trip to US to meet with President Biden until Apr 16th [versus April 9th prior] – Japan Press.
  • (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Declining to comment on impact of Archegos on specific companies; Monitoring situation on Archegos impact.
  • (JP) Japan Mar Monetary Base Y/Y: 20.8% v 19.6% prior.

Korea

  • Kospi opened +0.6%.
  • *(KR) SOUTH KOREA MAR CPI M/M: +0.1% V -0.1%E; Y/Y: 1.5% V 1.5%E (fastest annualized pace since Jan 2020).

North America

  • (US) President Biden to give remarks on Jobs report at 11:00EST on Apr 2nd.
  • (US) Top White House aides to meet with industry and tech execs on April 12th to discuss semiconductor shortage – press.
  • (US) Said that President Biden has no ambitions to revive State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT) – Press.
  • [MRNA]: Confirms FDA has approved to allow up to 15 coronavirus doses per vial; FDA has authorized cos’ COVID-19 Vaccine to be kept at room temperature conditions once removed from the refrigerator for administration for 24 hours [an increase from the previous 12 hours].

Europe

  • OPEC+ delegate says majority of OPEC+ members support a 1-month roll over of production cuts; discussions are ongoing – press.
  • (SA) Saudi Oil Min: confirms voluntary Saudi cuts will be eased by 250K in May, 350K in June, and 400K in July.
  • (DE) German Finance, Econ Ministry: German Government to agree to further aid for companies hit by Covid-19.
  • AstraZeneca [AZN.UK]: Said that UK has linked 25 blood clot cases to coronavirus vaccine – FT.
  • AstraZeneca [AZN.UK]: US NIH’s Fauci has ‘general feeling’ the US will not need the AstraZeneca vaccine, even if the vaccine is authorized – financial press.
  • (NL) Dutch PM ‘narrowly’ survives no-confidence vote (72 voted for no-confidence out of 150 seats).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, +1.5%, ASX 200 closed , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.6%.
  • Equity S&amp;P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax closed; FTSE100 closed.
  • EUR 1.1784-1.1769 ; JPY 110.67-110.52 ; AUD 0.7638-0.7614 ;NZD 0.7042-0.7010.
  • Gold closed; Crude Oil closed; Copper closed.

 

Trade The Newshttp://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.