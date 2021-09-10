Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 12:56 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAsian Equities Surge On US/China Hopes

Asian Equities Surge On US/China Hopes

By MarketPulse

Asian markets gain on US/China thaw

This morning, President Biden and Xi’s phone call has spurred hopes of a thaw in US/China relations. That is ostensibly good for trade everywhere and spurred a decent rally in stocks across Asia. That has sharply reversed the negative sentiment that dominated the US session, where a technical correction to an extended rally this week has been painted as tapering nerves.

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell by 0.46%, the Nasdaq eased by 0.25%, and the Dow Jones fell by 0.42%. US index futures have picked up a Biden/Xi shuffle themselves in Asia, though. Dow futures rising by 0.30%, S&P futures by 0.20%, and Nasdaq futures by 0.12%.

Needing no further cues, Japan’s Nikkei 225 has leapt 1.30 higher today, with South Korea’s Kospi rising by 0.30%. The Shanghai Composite is oddly muted in China, rising only 0.05% today, although the narrower Shanghai 50 had jumped by 0.72%. It is all systems go elsewhere, though, with the CSI 300 climbing 0.44% and the Hang Seng leaping 1.65% higher after Hong Kong list mainland tech giants endured a torrid day yesterday. Sentiment in Hong Kong may also be aided by Ever-Teflon, I mean Evergrande, pulling off another stay of execution.

Regionally, Singapore has risen by 0.65%, with Taipei 0.75% higher, although Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok have edged 0.20% lower. Jakarta and Manila are 0.10% and 0.45% higher. Australian markets also share the good cheer, the All Ordinaries rising by 0.25%, and the ASX 200 climbing by 0.45%. The rally is led by, you guessed it, resource companies and banks.

I expect European bourses to take a neutral ECB, and the potential olive branch of US/China relations to heart and open higher today, as should US markets, where some good news and Joe Biden in the same sentence have become a rare commodity of late.

 

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.