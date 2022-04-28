Thu, Apr 28, 2022 @ 12:25 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWill the RBA Raise Interest Rates after a Surprise in Inflation?

Will the RBA Raise Interest Rates after a Surprise in Inflation?

By XM.com

The Reserve Bank of Australia announces its policy decision on Tuesday at 04:30 GMT. Australia’s currency was on the verge of collapsing Thursday owing to fears of an impending European financial crisis and a weakening in China’s economy. Even if the domestic economy is strong, it’s difficult to imagine the RBA will hike rates recklessly in the face of China’s economic crisis.

Will the RBA raise rates or not?

A 15-basis-point rise in the Australian cash rate is all but guaranteed for next week’s meeting, according to the futures market, and with the inflation report suggesting that the central bank may be ‘behind the curve’, they may feel driven to act. How much higher will the RBA’s cash rate be if they do move? There are two options: 15% to 0.25%, or 40% to 0.50%.

However, the former will just confirm what the market has already priced in, while also sending a signal that the RBA appears to be moving more quickly than expected before the release of the inflation report. Having said that, larger rate hikes have already been priced in for the future, making it difficult to see much upside for the Australian dollar in this regard at this point.

As a result, there are two possibilities which will have a significant response. The first is that a 40-basis point rate hike will assist to support the Australian dollar, although the momentum may be moderated by more negative risk sentiment if this is indeed the case. The second option is that the RBA decides to postpone the decision until June, which will most likely have a minimal impact on the aussie.

Two out of Australia’s main four banks predict that the benchmark cash rate will be raised next week, with a third predicting that the likelihood of an increase will increase following Wednesday’s unexpectedly high inflation data.

Inflation surprises earlier in the week

Australian inflation hit 5.1% in the first quarter, leading to speculation that the Reserve Bank may panic and hike interest rates more quickly. The RBA has already delivered a quarter-point rate increase, and markets forecast another nine before the year is over.

In any event, investors are more anxious about Chinese stock market lockdowns and falling stock markets than they are about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate hikes, which have already been factored into their valuations.

Aussie turns higher after 11-week low

Against the US dollar, the aussie is currently holding above the eleven-week low of 0.7074 that posted earlier in the day. If the RBA doesn’t bring forward its rate hike, a move back towards the 0.7050-0.6990 area is very possible ahead of the 18-month low of 0.6965.

In the bullish scenario, aussie/dollar could make a push up towards the 0.7165 resistance before attempting to reach the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7287. Even higher, the market could meet the 0.7457 hurdle.

All in all, if there is a drop below the 18-month low, the market will switch to bearish in the medium-term.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Foreign Exchange Market and Inflation

Exponential Moving Average Revealed

Best Forex Scalping Method

How Global Events Can Affect the Foreign Exchange Market

Trading Sessions

A Trade or a Gamble?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.