Fri, Jul 29, 2022 @ 17:54 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Not Yet a Recession Way Down Inside

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Not Yet a Recession Way Down Inside

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Busy Data Week Shows Wobbling U.S. Economy

  • Data released this week showed that U.S. economic growth modestly contracted in Q2. New home sales were yet another data release that pointed toward a cooling housing market. The FOMC continued its fight against elevated inflation with its second consecutive 75 bps increase in the federal funds rate.
  • Next week: ISM Manufacturing (Mon), Trade Balance (Tue), Employment (Fri)

International: The Global Economic Outlook Dims

  • Over the past several months, concerns about the global economic outlook have intensified, and predications of possible recessions around the world have become more widespread. As a result, we recently further downgraded our outlook and now expect global GDP growth of just 2.3% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023.
  • Next week: RBA Cash Rate (Tue), BCB Selic Rate (Wed), BoE Bank Rate (Thu)

Interest Rate Watch: FOMC Hikes by 75 bps and Indicates More to Come

  • Not only did the FOMC raise its target range for the federal funds rate by 75 bps, which was widely expected, but it signaled that more tightening is likely. That said, the FOMC acknowledged the recent slowdown in economic activity.

Topic of the Week: Not Yet a Recession Way Down Inside

  • Real GDP posted back-to-back declines in the first two quarters of 2022. While two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth is one working definition of recession, it is not the official one. In a recent report, we unpacked the right variables to watch and introduced a new at-a-glance tool to get the next recession call right.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.