Mon, Oct 03, 2022 @ 15:16 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAUD/USD Rebounds ahead of RBA

AUD/USD Rebounds ahead of RBA

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

AUD/USD has started the trading week with strong gains. The Aussie is trading at 0.6447, up 0.67%.

Is the nasty slide over? The Australian dollar is coming off a third straight losing week. September was a disaster, as AUD/USD plummeted 6.4%. The escalation in the war in Ukraine, which has sapped risk sentiment, and the aggressive Federal Reserve have dampened market appetite for the risk-related Australian dollar.

RBA likely to hike by 50bp

The RBA meets on Tuesday, and Bank members are widely expected to deliver a fifth consecutive hike of 50 basis points, which would take the benchmark rate to 2.85%. After that, the RBA may lower gears to 25bp moves. Governor Lowe has signaled that he would like to shift to 25bp hikes at some point, which would help guide the economy to a soft landing and avoid choking off economic growth. However, there is no indication that inflation has peaked, and soaring inflation was the primary reason for the RBA’s sharp rate-hike cycle. The next inflation report will be released in late October, with the RBA November meeting just one week later. It’s a safe bet that the size of the rate hike in November will depend to a large extent on that inflation report.

In the US, the Fed may make a U-turn in policy before the end of the year, depending on the strength of the economy. The data can be conflicting, which was the case on Friday. The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, the Core PCE Index, rose 4.9% in August, up from 4.7% in July and above the consensus of 4.7%. At the same time, the University of Michigan sentiment index showed that inflation expectations for 5-10 years ticked lower to 2.8%, down from 2.7%. In the meantime, the Fed’s hawkish stance has fuelled the US dollar’s upswing.

AUD/USD Technical

  • AUD/USD has support at 0.6450 and 0.6363
  • There is resistance at 0.6598 and 0.6685
MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.