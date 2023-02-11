Sat, Feb 11, 2023 @ 08:19 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: International Central Banks Deliver Another Round of...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: International Central Banks Deliver Another Round of Rate Hikes

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Light Data Week, Soft Landing?

  • Beyond Chair Powell’s interview on Tuesday, it was a light week for economic news. The U.S. trade deficit widened to $67.4 billion at the end of last year, revolving consumer credit increased at its slowest pace since 2021 in December and year-ahead consumer inflation expectations jumped to 4.2% in February.
  • Next week: NFIB (Tue), CPI (Wed), Retail Sales (Wed)

International: International Central Banks Deliver Another Round of Rate Hikes

  • This week saw another round of rate hikes from global central banks. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) got the ball rolling with a 25 bps policy rate hike, to 3.35%. Given hawkish comments, we expect the RBA to follow up with 25 bps hikes in both March and April. Sweden’s central bank hiked rates 50 bps and signaled a further increase in the spring, while adding it would also start selling bonds to shrink its balance sheet at a faster pace. Mexico’s central bank surprised with a larger-than-forecast 50 bps policy rate hike to 11.00%, while the Reserve Bank of India also raised interest rates this week.
  • Next week: Japan GDP (Tue), U.K. CPI (Wed), Australia Employment (Thu)

Credit Market Insights: Worsening Credit Conditions: Good News for the Fed?

  • The latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) revealed widespread demand deterioration and tighter credit standards across all loan types in the last three months of 2022. The decline in credit conditions is emblematic of the broader effects of restrictive monetary policy starting to take hold.

Topic of the Week: Heading South: Sun Belt on the Rise

  • Recent blockbuster NBA trades are emblematic of broader migration trends occurring in the United States. Between 2021 and 2022, Census Bureau estimates indicate that nine of the top 10 states receiving the highest number of domestic migrants were within the Sun Belt.

Full report in PDF.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.