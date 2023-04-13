Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 14:47 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUSDCAD Approaching Important Support Level

USDCAD Approaching Important Support Level

FXOpen
By FXOpen

A short digest of the fresh and saturated news background:

→ Inflation in the US coincided with analysts’ expectations. Core CPI was 5.6% in annual terms. The main problem for suppressing inflation is the rise in prices for energy resources (oil has updated the maximum of the year). According to Bloomberg, the union of Russia and Saudi Arabia in the oil market can create problems in this regard.

→ Minutes of the Fed meeting showed that officials expect a mild recession.

→ The ECB believes that inflation has become more extensive in Europe, but the lion’s share of increases is already behind.

→ The Bank of Canada left the rate unchanged at 4.5%, expecting a fall in inflation, but is ready for further increases if necessary.

Reacting to the above and other important news, the US dollar index fell to the lows of the year on the foreign exchange market. Accordingly, the euro, pound and Canadian dollar strengthened. The latter forms a pattern that attracts attention.

On the USDCAD chart, we can observe a narrowing triangle (1-2), indicating the balance of supply and demand. The breakdown of the (3) triangle in March turned out to be false. By its behaviour, the market suggests that the true exit from the triangle will take place in a bearish direction. And this could be the beginning of a long-term downtrend.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.