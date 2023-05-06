Sat, May 06, 2023 @ 08:40 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Global Central Banks Still Active

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Global Central Banks Still Active

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Rock Solid Labor Market Keeps the Fed in a Hard Place

  • In April, employers added 253K jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%. During the same month, the ISM services index edged up to 51.9, while the ISM manufacturing index improved to 47.1. In March, the count of job openings declined to 9.6 million, while construction spending rose 0.3%. Nonfarm productivity declined 2.7% in Q1 as unit labor costs jumped 6.3%.
  • Next week: NFIB (Tue), CPI (Wed), Consumer Sentiment (Fri)

International: Global Central Banks Still Active

  • In addition to the Fed’s rate hike, several international central banks were active this week. The European Central Bank raised its policy rate 25 bps to 3.25%, and signaled further tightening to come. Norway’s central bank also raised its policy rate 25 bps to 3.25% and indicated rates would be raised further, while the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised market participants with a 25 bps rate increase to 3.85%.
  • Next week: Mexico CPI (Tue), Bank of England Policy Decision (Thu), U.K. GDP (Fri)

Interest Rate Watch: The Fed Hikes Again

  • As widely expected, the FOMC elected to raise its target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps on Wednesday to 5.00%–5.25%. This may very well be the last hike of the current tightening cycle. The FOMC did not pre-commit to another rate hike on June 14, and the next action will depend on how the economy evolves from here.

Topic of the Week: The Looming Debt Ceiling X Date Draws Closer

  • On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave guidance that the Treasury could be unable to meet all of the government’s obligations as soon as early June due to the debt ceiling constraint. The Treasury bill market suggests investors have taken notice of the political standoff over the nation’s debt ceiling.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.