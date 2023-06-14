US PPI Confirm Disinflationary Trends

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US producer prices fell stronger than expected, potentially reinforcing the dovish argument at the Fed. For May, PPI declined by 0.3% m/m, more than the expected 0.1%, and the index gained a modest 1.1% y/y after 2.3% a month earlier.

In contrast to the core CPI, the PPI shows a return to desired inflation numbers, with the monthly price growth rate well within the Central Bank target.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The core PPI, which excludes food and energy, added 0.2% m/m and 2.8% y/y. The annual rate was lower than 3.2% a month earlier and the expected 2.9%.

Were it not for a strong labour market and the resulting robust consumer demand, the producer price development should have been regarded as a leading indicator for the CPI. However, in a full employment environment, retailers can use the situation to support their margins by justifying it with increased interest expenses.