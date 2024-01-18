Investors continue to come back to their senses and the latter involves trimming the interest rate cut expectations that went ahead of themselves over the past few months. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Beige Book survey suggested that resilient consumer spending during the holiday season helped propel the US economy, and another solid rise in the US retail sales confirmed that spending in the US didn’t slow by the end of last year. On the contrary, the latest data printed its highest pace in three months. As such, robust economic data added to the thinking that, yes, maybe March is too early for the Fed to announce the first rate cut; there is no apparent reason for the Fed to rush to the rate cuts as early as in March. The Fed will likely start cutting in the H1 but March seems overly optimistic given the ongoing strength of the economic data. The probability of a March cut fell to around 60% from around 80% at the start of the year, the US 2-year yield advanced 25bp since the start of the week, the 10-year steadies above the 4%, the US dollar index is pushing higher, the S&P500 comes under fresh selling pressure near peak, and volatility is rising. Given how far the Fed doves and the market bulls pushed their rate cut bets over the past months, there is room for further downside correction in both stock and bond markets, and potential for a further recovery in the US dollar against most majors.

Davos vibes

Central bankers, bank CEOs and other influential figures continue to talk in Davos. They continue to push back on the interest rate cut expectations, they highlight the need to consider the upside risks for inflation due to the rising geopolitical tensions and they continue to warn that the market’s optimism regarding the rate cuts may have the opposite impact on rate policies: too much optimism could delay the rate cuts. European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Christine Lagarde warned in Davos yesterday that overly optimistic rate cut expectations don’t help the central banks’ fight against inflation – as they loosen the financial conditions prematurely. She, however, hinted that the ECB will likely cut rates by, or in summer. And this was the first time we heard the ECB Chief loudly considering rate cuts.

The market and the central bankers have started to move toward each other, but the time gap between when investors price in the first cuts and when central bankers contemplate rate reductions should continue narrowing to find an optimal balance and that should involve a deeper downside correction in stock and bonds, and a further recovery in the US dollar.

Markets

The EURUSD tested the 200-DMA to the downside yesterday and price rebounds could be interesting opportunities for building fresh shorts targeting the 1.0770/1.08 range. Cable is better bid above the 50-DMA after a surprise rebound in the UK’s December inflation numbers weakened the Bank of England (BoE) doves’ hands yesterday. Cable is testing the 1.27 offers, with a limited upside potential, however, given that the Fed rate cut expectations are being cut, and when the Fed is in play, the other central bank expectations must wait their turn to speak up. In Japan, the USDJPY advanced to 148.50, a move that no one saw coming by the end of last year when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) normalization bets started fueling long positions in the Japanese yen. Data released this morning showed that the Japanese core machinery orders fell 5% in November, calling for a supportive BoJ, rather than a rate hike.

Earlier this week, China printed a 5.2% growth for last year – not a major achievement, mind you, as the 5% rebound from the pandemic crash matched nothing better than a meagre 2% growth compared to a non-Covid year. Industrial production was better than expected in December while retail sales grew slower. Chinese equities barely reacted to the news of a trillion-yuan worth stimulus earlier this week. The selloff in the CSI 300 accelerates as the focus remains on developing deflation and worsening property crisis. The Aussie feels the pinch of soft China, soft jobs figures and stronger US dollar. The AUDUSD sank below the 200-DMA and is preparing to test the 100-DMA, at 0.6510, to the downside. The AUDUSD outlook turns neutral from positive, the only thing that could slow the Aussie’s selloff against the greenback is technical indicators hinting that the pair will soon step into the oversold conditions.

In energy, crude oil is better bid and the barrel of American crude is testing the $73pb – again this morning on the Red Sea tensions and on OPEC forecast that global oil demand will grow by a robust 1.8 mio barrels per day next year, exceed growth in supplies and keep the market in deficit. Of course, the OPEC forecasts should be taken with a pinch of salt as they have an interest in making the numbers look in favour of them. But what’s real is the sharp decline in shipping transits through the Red Sea region, which will continue to push the shipping costs higher, could squeeze the energy markets and throw a floor under the oil selloff near the $70pb level.