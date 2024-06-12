US: Inflationary Pressures Cool More Than expected in May 

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was flat in May, coming in below the consensus forecast calling for a modest gain of 0.1% month-on-month (m/m). On a twelve-month basis, CPI edged lower by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3%.

Energy prices dipped by 2.0% last month, largely due to lower prices at the pump (-3.5% m/m). Food prices ticked higher by 0.1% m/m, and are up 2.1% y/y.

Excluding food & energy, core prices rose a ‘soft’ 0.2% m/m (0.16% m/m unrounded), also coming in a tick below the consensus forecast and marking a notable deceleration from April’s 0.28% m/m gain. Relative to May 2023, core inflation fell to 3.4%.

Core services prices rose a very subdued 0.2% m/m – the weakest monthly gain since December 2021 – and are up 5.3% on a twelve-month basis. Higher shelter costs (+0.4% m/m) were entirely responsible for last month’s gain in services prices.

Meanwhile, non-housing services (i.e., ‘supercore’) inflation was flat on the month, thanks to a sharp drop in airfares and some pullback in recreational services. Vehicle insurance costs were also lower on the month, but are still up a sizeable 20% y/y. The three-month annualized rate of change on supercore dipped to 4.5% (from 6.4% the month prior).

Goods prices were flat on the month, as a pullback in education & communication goods, apparel and new vehicle prices were largely offset by an uptick in used vehicles and medical goods. .