Aussie Jumps as RBA Says Rates Could Rise

The Australian dollar has had a busy week and is showing strong gains on Thursday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6550, up 0.50% at the time of writing.

RBA’s Bullock says rate hikes still on table

Two days after the Reserve Bank of Australia held the cash rate, Governor Bullock reinforced her hawkish stance on monetary policy. At the meeting, Bullock dropped a bombshell, saying she didn’t expect a rate cut for at least the next six months.

Bullock said earlier today that the central bank wouldn’t hesitate to raise rates if needed, arguing that “the alternative of persistently high inflation is worse”. The RBA discussed the possibility of a rate hike at recent meetings and today Bullock said the RBA board had “explicitly considered” a rate hike at Tuesday’s meeting. The Australian dollar has responded with strong gains to Bullock’s hawkish remarks.

At the Tuesday meeting, the central bank opted to maintain rates at the 12-year high of 4.35% for a seventh straight time. At a time when other major central banks have lowered rates and the mighty Federal Reserve is poised to make an initial cut in September, the RBA could well move in the opposite direction.

The blame can be squarely put on inflation, which remains sticky, especially services prices. The RBA is projecting that CPI, which rose to 3.9% in the second quarter, won’t recede to 2-3% target until late 2025. The labor market continues to remain tight to the large-scale immigration, which will also make it difficult for the RBA to reduce rates.

The financial markets are not marching to Bullock’s hawkish tune and widely expect a rate cut in December. The RBA has a poor track record with its forward guidance, particularly when it pledged in 2020 not to raise rates until 2023 and then hiked in May 2022. As well, the trend among central banks has been to lower rates and the RBA risks becoming an outlier if its raises rates.

AUD/USD Technical