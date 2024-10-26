Sat, Oct 26, 2024 @ 02:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Beige Flags in the Beige Book

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Beige Flags in the Beige Book

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Move On Up

  • The housing sector was in focus this week. During September, existing homes sales remained in a slump and declined to a fresh cycle low, while new home sales bucked the trend and rose solidly. Although the move up in mortgage rates will pose some near-term challenges for housing, growth elsewhere appears sturdy.
  • Next week: GDP (Wed.), Personal Income and Spending (Thu.), Employment (Fri.)

International: Bank of Canada Quickens Monetary Easing, Eurozone Economy Continues to Struggle

  • It was a somewhat lighter week for international economic data and events, save for the Bank of Canada (BoC) rate decision and a mix of sentiment data from global economies. The Bank of Canada lowered its policy rate by 50 bps to 3.75% and offered generally dovish-leaning commentary. In the Eurozone, the October PMIs were somewhat mixed but overall not that encouraging.
  • Next week: Eurozone CPI & GDP (Wed. & Thu.), China PMIs (Thu.), Bank of Japan Policy Rate (Thu.)

Credit Market Insights: Financial Condition Indices Hit Early 2022 Levels

  • Monetary policymakers are keenly interested in quantifying financial conditions, because households and firms respond to changes in them, which in turn translates into changes in real economic activity. Somewhat surprisingly, two financial condition indices from the Federal Reserve currently indicate conditions are about as loose as they were on the eve of the Fed’s hiking cycle.

Topic of the Week: Beige Flags in the Beige Book

  • The latest Beige Book—which covers early September through mid-October—revealed a picture of softening economic growth. However, despite the bleak picture, contacts were overall optimistic about the longer-term outlook, though still exercised caution in their hiring and investment decisions.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.