Week Ahead – RBNZ to Slash Rates Ahead of US and Eurozone Inflation Data

RBNZ is expected to cut rates by 50 bps at its last policy meeting of 2024

But will PCE inflation data give the green light for a Fed cut?

Eurozone flash CPI also critical for ECB’s December decision

RBNZ set for third rate cut

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will kick-start the end of year policy meetings of the major central banks when it announces its decision on Wednesday. Having stood out as being ultra-hawkish during the global tightening cycle, the RBNZ performed a major policy reversal over the summer by embarking on a loosening campaign even before the Fed had started its own.

With the annual rate of CPI falling within its 1-3% target band, inflation expectations settling around 2.0% and GDP growth remaining sluggish, policymakers have little reason to be cautious and a back-to-back 50-basis point cut is fully priced in. There is even speculation that the RBNZ might opt for a triple reduction of 75 basis points, which can be justified by the fact that, after November, policymakers won’t meet again until February.

Should the RBNZ surprise with a hefty cut, it will be difficult for the New Zealand dollar to regain its footing against the US dollar, and it could tumble to fresh 2024 lows.

Storm of US data before Thanksgiving break

The US economic agenda will get back into full gear next week as a flurry of releases are on the way before traders abandon their desks for the Thanksgiving holiday. Politics briefly eclipsed monetary policy after Donald Trump’s shock election win. But the focus is primarily back on the Fed now amid growing doubts about how many times the US central bank will be able to cut rates even before the incoming administration’s inflationary policies have seen the light of day.

Expectations of a 25-bps reduction in December currently stand at between 60% and 55% as Fed officials have turned more hawkish after a string of upbeat indicators on the economy, but more importantly, after the decline in underlying inflation stalled again.

Fed Char Powell has joined the FOMC’s hawkish camp, flagging the possibility of a pause. Hence, the likelihood of a cut will depend on how strong or weak the next inflation and jobs reports are before the December meeting.

The PCE inflation report, out on Wednesday, is up first on the schedule. Powell recently said he sees core PCE edging up from 2.7% to 2.8% in October, which would mark a setback for the Fed. The projection for headline PCE is a pickup from 2.1% to 2.3%.

Both the headline measures of PCE and CPI inflation have maintained a clearer downward path than the core readings, and if the incoming numbers do not throw this trend into question, the Fed might still have some manoeuvrability to trim rates in December.

Fed minutes also in the spotlight

Should the PCE price indices fail to shed any light on the Fed’s next move, investors will look to the minutes of the Fed’s November policy meeting due the same day for fresh policy insight. There will also be plenty of other data to sift through on Wednesday. Personal income and consumption will be quite important, followed by durable goods orders for October and the second estimate of Q3 GDP growth.

A day earlier, new home sales and the Conference Board’s consumer confidence gauge are likely to attract some attention too. US markets will be shut on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day and the stock market will close early on Friday, which means there will only be light trading. Nevertheless, those choosing not to make a weekend of it will have the Chicago PMI to keep them entertained.

The US dollar has been extending its post-election rally over the past week. But its gains are now looking overstretched. Any disappointing data therefore risks triggering a sharp correction.

Eurozone CPI eyed for ECB clues

Despite rising pessimism about the European growth outlook, ECB policymakers have been pushing back on investor expectations of a 50-bps rate cut in December. The recent jump in negotiated wages – a key metric for the ECB – and services inflation continuing to hover around 4% underline policymakers’ concerns about cutting too fast.

Markets have assigned about a 25% probability for a 50-bps move in December, which may be overstating the true odds if the latest ECB rhetoric is to be believed. This implies there’s quite a mountain to climb to push the chances for a 50-bps cut substantially higher.

Nevertheless, Friday’s flash CPI figures will be watched closely. In October, headline CPI accelerated from 1.7% to 2.0%. A further increase to 2.4% is forecast for November, which could dash hopes for a larger cut even more, potentially helping the euro to stop the recent bleeding against the greenback.

Ahead of the CPI numbers, Monday’s Ifo business survey out of Germany will be on investors’ radar amid worries about how the political uncertainty in the country is affecting business confidence.

Will CPI data worsen the aussie’s pain?

In Australia, the latest CPI stats will also be doing the rounds. The monthly readings for October are due on Wednesday, while on Thursday, Q3 capital expenditure data will be monitored. Annual inflation fell to 2.1% in September, which is at the lower end of the RBA’s 2-3% target band. Yet, the RBA is not ready to start taking its foot off the brake, and investors don’t foresee a rate cut before May 2025 at the earliest.

If CPI edges up to 2.3% in October as expected, there might be some support for the Australian dollar versus its stronger US counterpart.

Loonie turns attention to Canadian GDP

Another currency struggling to keep its head above water is the Canadian dollar. The Bank of Canada has been more aggressive than other central banks in slashing rates, and this explains why the loonie is the third worst performing major currency this year.

A fifth consecutive rate cut is likely in December but bets for a second 50-bps cut faded after the recent hotter-than-expected CPI report. Friday’s Q3 GDP print will probably not be a game changer for the BoC, but there could still be a sizeable reaction in the loonie from any big surprises.

Tokyo inflation on tap

Adding to Friday’s data barrage are the Tokyo CPI figures for November. Inflation in Tokyo fell below the Bank of Japan’s 2.0% target in October, but this hasn’t dissuaded policymakers from wanting to raise interest rates further. The question now is more about the timing. With investors split 50-50 about the possibility of a rate increase in December, stronger-than-forecast numbers could bolster bets for a year-end hike, lifting the yen.