USD/CAD in Holding Pattern Ahead of US, Cdn. Jobs Data

The Canadian dollar started the week with strong gains but has shown little movement since then. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.4411, up 0.12% at the time of writing. We could see stronger movement from the Canadian dollar in the North American session, with the release of Canadian and US employment reports.

Canadian employment expected to ease in December

Canada’s economy may not be in great shape but the labor market remains strong. The economy added an impressive 50.5 thousand jobs in November and is expected to add another 24.9 thousand in December. Still, the unemployment rate has been steadily increasing and is expected to tick up to 6.9% in December from 6.8% a month earlier. A year ago, the unemployment rate stood at 5.8%. This disconnect between increased employment and a rising unemployment rate is due to a rapidly growing labor market which has been boosted by high immigration levels.

Another sign that the labor market is in solid shape is strong wage growth. Average hourly wages have exceeded inflation and this complicates the picture for the Bank of Canada as it charts its rate path for early 2025. The BoC has been aggressive, delivering back-to-back half point interest rate cuts in October and December 2024. Inflation is largely under control as headline CPI dipped to 1.9% in November from 2% in October. However, core inflation is trending around 2.6%, well above the BoC’s target of 2%. The central bank is likely to take a more gradual path in its easing, which likely means that upcoming rate cuts will be in increments of 25 basis points. The BoC meets next on Jan. 29.

In the US, all eyes are on today’s nonfarm payrolls report. The market estimate stands at 160 thousand for December, compared to 227 thousand in November. The US labor market has been cooling slowly and the Federal Reserve would like that trend to continue as it charts its rate cut path for the coming months. An unexpected reading could have a strong impact on the direction of the US dollar in today’s North American session.

USD/CAD Technical