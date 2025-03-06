Thu, Mar 06, 2025 @ 09:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisDollar Declines Ahead of Employment Report Release

Dollar Declines Ahead of Employment Report Release

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The US currency continues to test new lows amid slowing economic growth in the United States and the introduction of new tariffs on China and Canada. Investor disappointment with Trump’s initial executive orders has led to broad-based dollar sell-offs.

USD/JPY

At the start of the week, USD/JPY sellers managed to break a key support level at 149.00–148.60. The price had not fallen below this range since November last year. The downward breakout was followed by a rebound and a retest of the psychological level at 150.00.

Technical analysis of USD/JPY suggests a potential continuation of the downtrend towards 147.00–146.80, as a bearish engulfing pattern is forming on the daily timeframe. To negate the bearish correction scenario, the pair must consolidate above 150.60–150.00.

In the coming trading sessions, the following events could influence USD/JPY pricing:

  • Today at 16:30 (GMT+2): US initial jobless claims
  • Today at 16:30 (GMT+2): US non-farm productivity
  • Today at 21:00 (GMT+2): GDPNow indicator from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
  • Today at 23:30 (GMT+2): Speech by FOMC member C. Waller

USD/CAD

New tariffs on Canadian goods, introduced two days ago, have driven USD/CAD back towards the 1.4550–1.4500 range. Dollar buyers failed to break above this level, and a subsequent pullback from 1.4550 led to the formation of a bearish engulfing pattern. Technical analysis of USD/CAD indicates a possible downward correction towards 1.4230–1.4170. A resumption of the uptrend is possible if the pair consolidates firmly above 1.4480.

Key events to watch until the end of the week:

  • Today at 16:30 (GMT+2): Canada’s trade balance
  • Today at 17:00 (GMT+2): Ivey Purchasing Managers’ Index for Canada
  • Tomorrow at 16:30 (GMT+2): US average hourly earnings
  • Tomorrow at 16:30 (GMT+2): Canada’s employment change

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.