Canada retail sales rise 0.8% mom on autos, underlying momentum weakens

Canada’s retail sales rose by 0.8% mom in March, surpassing expectations of a 0.6% gain. Motor vehicle and parts dealers drove the advance with a strong 4.8% mom rebound. The first quarter posted a solid 1.2% gain in total retail activity, extending the streak of quarterly increases to four.

However, the underlying trend was less encouraging. Retail sales excluding autos plunged -0.7% mom, far worse than the expected -0.1% mom decline.

StatCan’s advance estimate points to a modest 0.5% rebound in April.

Full Canada’s retail sales release here.