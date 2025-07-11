UK GDP Contracts, Pound Dips

The British pound continues to have a quiet week. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3530, down 0.30% on the day.

UK economy contracts in May

The UK wrapped up the week on a down note, as GDP contracted in May by 0.1% m/m. This followed a 0.3% decline in April and missed the consensus of 0.1%. The decline was driven by a 1% decline in manufacturing and a 0.6% contraction in construction, which cancelled out a 0.1% expansion in services.

The GDP contractions in April and May point to a weak second quarter of growth, after an impressive 0.7% gain in the first quarter. The economic landscape remains uncertain and the Bank of England has projected weak growth of 1% for 2025. Governor Bailey has said that the rate path will be “gradually downwards” but hasn’t hinted as to the timing of the next cut.

The weak GDP data supports the case for an August rate cut, even though headline inflation is running at 3.4% and core inflation at 3.5%, well above the BoE’s target of 2%. The money markets have priced in a quarter-point cut in August at 80%, which would lower the cash rate to 4.0%.

The BoE released its financial stability report earlier in the week, noting that the outlook for UK growth over the coming year is “a little weaker and more uncertain”. The Bank highlighted President Trump’s tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East. The UK has recently signed a trade deal with the US but some tariffs on UK products remain in effect.

GBPUSD Technical

GBP/USD is testing support at 1.3534. Below, there is support at 1.3491

The next resistance lines are 1.3577 and 1.3620

GBPUSD 1-Day Chart, July 11, 2025