Sat, Aug 30, 2025 @ 06:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Proceed with Caution

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Proceed with Caution

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Proceed with Caution

  • It was yet another busy week for the U.S. economy, and eyes are on all data prints as the FOMC’s September meeting looms closer. An underlying theme in recent prints of economic data has been to proceed with caution. Amid a softening labor market, strengthening inflation, tariff uncertainty and potential changes to the FOMC, it is more difficult than usual to gauge future economic risks.
  • Next week: ISM Manufacturing (Tue.), ISM Services (Thur.), Employment (Fri.)

International: Soft Spots and Strong Prints in Global GDP Data

  • This week’s Q2 GDP releases highlighted diverging global growth outcomes. Canada’s GDP disappointed, while Switzerland’s Q2 GDP softened, in line with expectations. On the flip side, Sweden and India posted stronger-than-expected growth, while on the price front, Australian inflation surprised to the upside.
  • Next week: China PMIs (Sun.), Australia GDP (Wed.), Japan Labor Cash Earnings (Fri.)

Interest Rate Watch: Loud Fed Headlines, Quiet Markets

  • Markets showed a muted reaction to President Trump’s dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook this week. The effort is not expected to change the near-term course of monetary policy, but risks protracting the FOMC’s ongoing battle to return inflation to its 2% target.

Credit Market Insights: Banks Report Further Tightening in Lending

  • The recently released Q2 SLOOS report found that U.S. banks continued to tighten lending standards across most business and household loan categories. Demand for loans generally weakened, while lending standards remained on the tighter end of historical ranges.

Topic of the Week: The State of Agriculture

  • Farmers and ranchers appear to be on solid financial ground at present, bolstered by firm livestock cash receipts, a modest reduction in expenses and increased government support from the 2025 Farm Bill. Looking ahead, a less restrictive stance of monetary policy should help reduce financing costs for agricultural borrowers.

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.