Australian GDP Beats Estimate, Aussie Edges Higher

Australian GDP Beats Estimate, Aussie Edges Higher

The Australian dollar has rebounded on Wednesday and is in postive territory. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6532, up 0.19%. The Aussie declined 0.52% on Tuesday, ending a streak of five consecutive winning sessions.

Aussie GDP hits fastest pace in nearly two years

Australian GDP grew 1.8% y/y in the second quarter, above the revised 1.4% gain in Q1 and higher than the market estimate of 1.6%. This was the fastest pace of growth since Q3 2023. Quarterly, GDP expanded 0.6%, up from a revised 0.3% in Q1 and above the market estimate of 0.5%. The improvement was driven by stronger household consumption and increased government spending.

The stronger-than-expected GDP reading essentially rules out a rate cut at the September 30 meeting. The Reserve Bank has adopted a cautious stance to policy easing and has cut in February, May and August. The markets expect a hold in September, with a November cut priced in at around 75%. That decision will be largely based on the employment and inflation reports ahead of the November meeting.

The RBA is keeping a close eye on inflation, which jumped to 2.8% in July, up sharply from 1.9% a month earlier. This was the highest level since July 2024, but the RBA won’t change policy based on one monthly inflation report. Inflation had been on a downtrend and the 1.9% gain was lower than the RBA’s target range of 2-3%. The central bank is also keeping a close eye on the labor market, which has shown signs of gradual easing.

AUD/USD Technical

  • AUD/USD is testing resistance at 0.6535. The next resistance lines are 0.6546 and 0.6562
  • 0.6508 and 0.6492 are providing support

AUDUSD 4-Hour Chart, September 3, 2025

