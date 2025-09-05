Fri, Sep 05, 2025 @ 09:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisResearch US - Tariff Impact Set to Intensify Towards Winter

Research US – Tariff Impact Set to Intensify Towards Winter

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

The US economy has continued to evolve well in line with our expectations, and we make only small adjustments to the forecasts. While current tariff levels are slightly higher than we expected in early summer, more front-loaded stimulus from the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ and recent easing in financial conditions mitigate downside risks to growth.

We forecast 2025 GDP growth at 1.6% (unchanged) and 2026 at 1.4% (from 1.3%). In quarterly terms, we think majority of the negative tariff impact on growth will be felt over Q3 and Q4 and expect sequential growth to recover towards 2026.

Inflation is also developing in line with our earlier forecasts. While strictly tariff-driven inflation has so far been limited, majority of increased costs will be passed through to consumer prices only towards the fall. We maintain our headline inflation forecast at 2.8% in 2025 (unchanged) and 2026 at 2.6% (unchanged), and our 2025 core inflation forecast at 3.0% in 2025 (unchanged) and 2026 at 2.8% (unchanged).

We still expect the Fed to resume 25bp rate cuts from September and follow up with quarterly reductions until a terminal rate of 3.00-3.25% is reached in September 2026. We see increasing two-sided risks around the policy rate outlook. Elevated inflation expectations, easier financial conditions and more supportive fiscal policies could force the Fed to delay rate cuts further, while political pressure could have the opposite effect.

Full report in PDF. 

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.