Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Cuts to Begin Again

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Gradually, then Suddenly

  • This week’s economic data showcased how both sides of the Fed’s dual mandate are under pressure. Inflation is running closer to 3% than 2%, according to both the CPI and PPI. Meanwhile, the BLS’s preliminary benchmark revision revealed that the pace of job growth leading up to March 2025 was substantially weaker than previously thought.
  • Next week: Retail Sales (Tue.), Housing Starts (Wed.)

International: Diverging Decisions, Emerging Risks

  • This week, the European Central Bank held rates steady, while Turkey surprised with a sharper-than-expected rate cut. Inflation edged up in Norway and Mexico, while price pressures continued to ease in Brazil. Finally, Argentina hosted elections where political risks resurfaced ahead of October midterms.
  • Next week: China Industrial Production and Retail Sales (Mon.), Bank of Canada Policy Rate (Wed.), Bank of Japan Policy Rate (Fri.)

Interest Rate Watch: Cuts to Begin Again

  • We expect the FOMC to resume lowering the fed funds rate at its September meeting with a 25 bps rate cut that would bring the policy rate to a range of 4.00%-4.25%.

Topic of the Week: Benchmark Revision: Downshifting to a Lower Gear

  • The BLS’s estimate of the preliminary benchmark revisions suggests that total nonfarm payrolls were roughly 911K lower than currently published in March 2025 (not seasonally adjusted). This year’s downward revisions are large on a historical basis, beating the preliminary estimates in 2024 and 2009 (-818K and -824K, respectively). So what is the benchmark and what does it mean about payroll growth?

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

