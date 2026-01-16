Fri, Jan 16, 2026 19:24 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: More Pressure on the Federal Reserve Emerges

    Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: More Pressure on the Federal Reserve Emerges

    Wells Fargo Securities
    By Wells Fargo Securities

    Summary

    United States: A Moderating but Resilient U.S. Economy

    • This week’s data depict an economy cooling in an orderly fashion: Inflation is easing gradually, consumer spending retains underlying resilience, and housing is finding a foothold as financing costs modestly retreat.
    • Next week: Construction Spending (Wed.), Personal Income & Spending (Thu.)

    International: Gentle Data Shifts, Anchored Policy Paths

    • In an otherwise relatively quiet week for global economic data releases, the U.K.’s November GDP print delivered an upside surprise, though we still expect the Bank of England to remain on a gradual easing path. Meanwhile, India’s December inflation data showed a modest acceleration, unlikely to derail our expectations for one additional rate cut this year.
    • Next week: China GDP (Mon.), Australia Employment (Thu.), Bank of Japan Policy Rate (Fri.)

    Topic of the Week: More Pressure on the Federal Reserve Emerges

    • News broke earlier this week that the Federal Reserve received grand jury subpoenas from the Department of Justice, escalating the Trump administration’s pressure on the nation’s central bank. While we do not believe this will alter the near-term course of monetary policy, it will make the next Fed Chair’s job that much more difficult to build a consensus among the 19 members of the Federal Open Market Committee.

    Full report here. 

    Wells Fargo Securities
    Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
    Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.