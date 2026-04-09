Gold (XAU/USD) Stalls at Critical $4900/oz Resistance as Bear Signal Flashes

Gold (XAU/USD) rallied to near $4,850/oz after the US-Iran ceasefire and subsequent oil price slide, but stalled and pulled back toward $4,780 due to concerns over the truce’s fragility.

Price movements are supported by US Dollar weakness and market pricing for interest rate cuts in the second half of 2026, which provide a floor for the non-yielding bullion.

Technically, gold is struggling at the critical $4900 resistance level (the 200 SMA)

Gold prices experienced a rollercoaster session on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, as a sudden shift in the geopolitical landscape forced traders to reassess their risk premiums.

After testing intraday highs near $4,850/oz level following news that a two-week ceasefire has been reached between the US and Iran.

Spot gold (XAU/USD) faced a corrective pullback toward the $4,780 level as the day progressed however as risks of a ceasefire violation and overall concern keep bulls in check.

For weeks, the “war premium” has been the primary engine for the decline in precious metals. The reason being that the rise in Oil prices stoked inflationary fears and thus weighed on Gold prices.

However, the announcement, which includes the crucial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz saw oil prices slide back below $100 per barrel and a cooling of the safe-haven bid that has characterized Q1 2026. This led to the Gold rally.

What is Driving Movements Today?

The US-Iran Ceasefire: The 48-hour ultimatum previously set by the US administration ended with a diplomatic breakthrough. This has eased immediate fears of a wider regional conflagration, leading to profit-taking in the “safe-haven” complex. As we often see, gold is the first to fly on fear and the first to be sold when the clouds begin to part.

Dollar Softness & Rate Cut Bets: Despite the de-escalation, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under pressure, slipping 0.8% against the Euro. Markets are increasingly pricing in aggressive rate cuts for the second half of 2026 as global growth forecasts from the World Bank suggest a slowdown in emerging markets. Lower yields continue to provide a sturdy floor for non-yielding bullion.

The “Turbo-Gold” Effect: Silver outperformed its yellow sibling today, rallying nearly 7% to hit $77/oz. This “turbo-charged” move in silver often signals a broader bullish conviction in the metals sector, suggesting that even if gold pauses to breathe, the underlying trend remains firmly to the upside.

Risks Moving Forward: A Double-Edged Sword

While the ceasefire is a welcome relief for global stability, it introduces a period of binary risk for gold investors:

Fragility of the Truce: This is a two-week window. Any violation of the terms or a failure to reach a long-term agreement during this period could see gold gap down toward the $4500/oz support zone almost and potentially lower.

This is a two-week window. Any violation of the terms or a failure to reach a long-term agreement during this period could see gold gap down toward the $4500/oz support zone almost and potentially lower. Central Bank Appetite: A key risk to the downside would be a pivot in central bank behavior. While J.P. Morgan and UBS anticipate continued strong buying (averaging 585 tonnes per quarter), any indication that high prices are finally deterring official sector accumulation could remove a primary support pillar.

A key risk to the downside would be a pivot in central bank behavior. While J.P. Morgan and UBS anticipate continued strong buying (averaging 585 tonnes per quarter), any indication that high prices are finally deterring official sector accumulation could remove a primary support pillar. The Inflation Conundrum: If energy prices stabilize due to the Hormuz reopening, we could see a faster-than-expected cooling of headline inflation. This might allow the Fed and markets to price in rate cuts again which in turn could aid Gold bulls and facilitate a push beyond the $5000/oz handle.

Technical Outlook – XAU/USD

Gold (XAU/USD) on the H4 timeframe is currently locked in a critical battle between recovering momentum and major technical resistance.

After rebounding from the $4250 floor, the precious metal has carved out a series of higher lows, successfully reclaiming the 50 and 100 SMAs.

However, the rally is now stalling as it encounters the 200 SMA (currently at $4903) and the psychological $5000 barrier. Today’s price action shows a slight retreat, mirroring the RSI “BEAR” signal which suggests momentum is overextended in the short term.

Upside: A clean break above $4900 is required to challenge the $5000 level.

Downside: Support sits firmly at the $4688 pivot. Should this fail, a retest of the SMA cluster near $4615 is likely.

Expect consolidation as the market digests recent gains before the next major impulsive move.

Gold (XAU/USD) Four-Hour Chart, April 8, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

The immediate geopolitical heat is cooling, but the structural bull case for gold underpinned by central bank diversification and a return to a global monetary order remains intact. Expect volatility to remain high as we navigate this two-week diplomatic window.