Fri, Apr 17, 2026 18:18 GMT
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    Weekly Focus – Markets Calming on Peace Hopes

    Danske Bank
    By Danske Bank

    Another week with volatility induced by the Iran war seems to be ending with oil prices lower, equity prices higher and reduced expectations of interest rate hikes. Reports of progress towards a degree of peace and a potential reopening for traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is largely behind the relative optimism. A key step was the 10-day ceasefire agreed on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon, as an end to the fight there is a key Iranian demand. However, all agreements so far are temporary and appear fragile. For example, Iran and the US seem to have very different views on what will happen with Iranian nuclear resources and with shipping conditions through the Strait of Hormuz, and Hezbollah does not seem convinced about the ceasefire in Lebanon. Hence, there is a clear risk that sentiment could worsen significantly again in coming weeks.

    As oil prices have declined, so have expectations of higher inflation and interest rates. We have tweaked our expectation for the ECB, so we now expect a 25bp rate cut in June and another one in July, rather than in April and June. This is based both on the decline in the oil price and on what we see as a slight shift in the signals from the ECB governing board members. In particular, news reports this week said that the board has more or less ruled out an April rate hike.

    The short-term interest rate outlook is very dependent on the preferences and analysis of the policy decision makers, as the decision on whether to respond to the oil supply shock is not a clear-cut one. We expect that there will be a response because of the fear that inflation expectations will become engrained, with the 2022 inflation still very much being top of mind. However, there is also a good case to be made that the central bank should not move, as higher energy prices will dampen the economy and that higher interest rates will make that problem worse. That is also why we expect that if rates are hiked, they will be cut again during 2027.

    March data has in general shown no or only a modest response to the Iran war in economic activity and non-energy prices. This week we got data for China, where Q1 GDP growth surprised to the upside at 5.0% y/y and house prices declined at a slower rate than previously. However, retail sales are growing at only 1.7% y/y, so the weakness in domestic demand remains.

    Next week, we will start to get data for April, most importantly the flash PMIs for most major economies on Thursday. Especially in Europe, we expect to see a sharp decline in manufacturing due to higher energy prices, and the price components could give some important clues about whether energy costs are filtering through to other prices. Note that PMIs can be more difficult to interpret in times of high volatility though. For example, longer delivery times increase the headline index, so also keep an eye on the output subcomponent.

    In general, even if energy prices continue to decline over the coming months, we still expect to see a negative effect on economic growth for 2026 in most major economies.

    Full report in PDF. 

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    Danske Bank
    Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
    This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

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