The Australian Dollar has surged by 90 pips or 1.41% against the US Dollar since Monday’s trading session. The currency pair tested the weekly pivot point at 0.6455 on Tuesday morning.

Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to trade bullish within this session. The possible target for bullish traders would be at the weekly resistance level at 0.6528.

However, the currency exchange rate needs to surpass the weekly PP at 0.6455 before reaching the given target.