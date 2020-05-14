The Australian Dollar declined by 78 pips or 1.20% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 0.6419 during the Asian session on Thursday.

Given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the bottom border of the descending channel pattern, a breakout could occur during the following trading session.

However, if the descending channel holds, a surge towards the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.6474 could be expected today.