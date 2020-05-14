The US Dollar surged by 99 pips or 0.71% against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of a dominant descending channel pattern at 1.4102 during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to trade bullish within this session. The possible target for bulls would be near the upper line of a junior ascending channel pattern at 1.4150.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could edge lower during the following trading session.