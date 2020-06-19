The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 303 pips or 4.23% against the Japanese Yen since last week’s trading sessions. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern on June 18.

Given that a breakout had occurred, the exchange rate could continue to decline during the following trading sessions. The possible target for bearish traders would be at the 67.00 mark.

However, a support cluster at the 68.00 level could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the short-term.