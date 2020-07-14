The EUR/AUD broke above the long-term key resistance trend line (orange line). This could indicate a major bullish reversal.

The EUR/AUD was unable to break below the 100% Fibonacci support. This bounce could complete a wave 5 (purple). Recently price has made several higher lows, which could be a finished wave B (purple). The current breakout is pushing above the 144 ema close as part of a potential wave 123 (light purple).

The EUR/AUD recent tops are potential support (green lines) and could act as a bouncing spot for a wave 3. A 5 wave pattern could take price up towards the main target zone at 1.69. The Fibonacci resistance could complete the bullish ABC and a downtrend could restart.