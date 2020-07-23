The euro currency has started to reverse against the US dollar after buyers once again failed to move past the 1.1600 resistance level. EURUSD bears need to force a breakout under the 1.1510 level to encourage a sell-off towards the 1.1300 support region. EURUSD buyers may be looking to enter in the prevailing bullish trend from lower levels if a pullback towards the 1.1470 level takes place.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1470 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1600 and 1.1640 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1470 level, key support is found at the 1.1420 and 1.1400 levels.