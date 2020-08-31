Ethereum is continuing to recover above the $400.00 level, with ETHUSD bulls targeting back towards the current monthly high. Technical analysis on the lower time frames shows that a large bullish reversal pattern will form if the price reaches the $445.00 resistance zone. Traders that are looking for a pullback to enter back into the bullish trend may be waiting around the $395.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $395.00 level, key resistance is found at the $445.00 and the $480.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $395.00, sellers may test the $380.00 and $370.00 support levels.