The British pound is trading back under the 1.3300 level against the US dollar currency, following a broad-based recovery in the greenback. Bulls need to defend a key former breakout area, around the 1.3266 level, to avoid a further sell-off towards the 1.3150 area. Traders that are bullish towards the pair may await a deeper price retracement to enter back into the prevailing bullish trend.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3300 level, key support is found at the 1.3266 and 1.3150 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3300 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3350 and 1.3470 levels