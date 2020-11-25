Bitcoin has rallied to a new 2020 trading high after the number one crypto smashed past the $19,000 resistance barrier with relative ease. Higher time frame analysis shows that the $20,600 level offer the strongest form of resistance above the $20,000 level. Traders that are bullish towards the BTCUSD pair may await a retest of the $19,000 level to enter back into the bullish trend.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $18,500 level, key resistance is found at the $20,000 and the $20,600 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $18,500 level, sellers may test the $17,700 and $16,500 levels.