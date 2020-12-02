Wed, Dec 02, 2020 @ 12:21 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD 1.2250 Possible

EURUSD 1.2250 Possible

By OctaFX

The euro currency continues to rise rapidly against the US dollar, with the pair now trading at its highest level since April 2018. Technical analysis highlights that the 1.2250 level is the next major upside target for the EURUSD pair above the 1.2100 resistance area. To the downside, traders may look to enter into the bullish trend if a correction towards the 1.2010 level occurs.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2010 level, key support is found at the 1.1980 and 1.1940 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2010 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2110 and 1.2250 levels

 

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.