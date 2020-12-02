EURUSD 1.2250 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency continues to rise rapidly against the US dollar, with the pair now trading at its highest level since April 2018. Technical analysis highlights that the 1.2250 level is the next major upside target for the EURUSD pair above the 1.2100 resistance area. To the downside, traders may look to enter into the bullish trend if a correction towards the 1.2010 level occurs.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2010 level, key support is found at the 1.1980 and 1.1940 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2010 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2110 and 1.2250 levels